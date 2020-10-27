Greentop Gifts Launches Clarence Claus Pajama Collection

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greentop Gifts, the holiday brand known for their popular holiday products that feature African American designs, has officially launched a new pajama collection featuring the brand's signature character, a Black Santa affectionately known as Clarence Claus. Immediately available online for preorder, the new sleepwear is made from premium 100% ringspun cotton and caters to customers of all ages! Orders placed now will arrive after December 1 st, just in time for the holiday season.

"We're excited to finally launch the new pajama sets our customers have been asking for! Representation is more important than ever, so we are proud to expand our products by offering full pajama sets that further represent families of color and allows for another opportunity for our customers to see themselves in holiday products and gifts," said Greentop Gifts CEO and founder Jacquelyn Rodgers.

The unisex green and white Clarence Claus Pajama sets retail for $25.00 - $45.00, and come in all sizes ranging from infants 6 - 24 months, toddlers 2T - 5T, youth sizes 8 - 14, and adults from extra small to extra large. The machine-washable super comfortable pajama sets feature a ribbed collar shirt with cuffed sleeves and bottoms that include a covered elastic waistband with ribbed leg cuffs.

With a full holiday collection geared to diversify options for people of color, Greentop Gifts products include wrapping paper with unique designs, Clarence Claus gift bags, apparel, ornaments and accessories, and the new Clarence Claus pajama sets make for an ideal gift or festive attire for the holiday season.

In 2021, Greentop Gifts will continue to grow their brand and soon offer products beyond the holiday season.

Atlanta-based and Black-owned, Greentop Gifts is a family business known for their cultural holiday decor, apparel, gifts and gifting supplies. The brand's Clarence Claus has quickly cemented Greentop Gifts' place in African American and families of color households who look for representation during the holiday season. Founded in 2016 after founder and CEO Jacquelyn Rodgers couldn't find wrapping paper that featured a Black Santa, since its launch, Greentop Gifts has received notable media attention from numerous outlets, including Essence, UK Daily Mail, Blavity and People.

