Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP Opens New Office In Yonkers, NY

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP, a New York City personal injury law firm, is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in Yonkers, NY. The office is located at 944 N Broadway, Unit G-1, Yonkers, NY 10701.

Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP, is dedicated to helping clients injured by the negligence of others. They fight aggressively to recover maximum compensation for their clients while providing exceptional customer service.

"We are extremely excited about opening our new office in Yonkers" stated founding partner Rob Greenstein. "The addition of a Yonkers office will allow our firm to serve our Westchester clients more efficiently. Customer service is our top priority."

Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP handles all types of accident cases.

Motor Vehicle Accidents

Pedestrian & Bicycle Accidents

Motorcycle Accidents

Truck Accidents

Slip & Fall Accidents

Construction Accidents

School Accidents

Workplace Accidents

Wrongful Death

Nursing Home Abuse

Spinal Cord Injury

Brain injuries

Burn Injury

Sexual Abuse

Police Misconduct

Birth Injury

Medical Malpractice

DON'T BE A VICTIM TWICE - CALL 1-800-VICTIM2 (1-800-842-8462)

If you or a loved one has been injured in an accident, Don't Be a Victim Twice, call 1-800-VICTIM2 (1-800-842-8462) for a confidential consultation. The call is free. The consultation is free. Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP takes cases on a contingency basis. Their fee is contingent upon you receiving compensation.

