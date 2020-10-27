Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP Files Lawsuit Against Three Assemblies Of God Churches Under New York's Child Victims Act

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP, a personal injury law firm based in New York City, http://www.nycLawFirm.com has filed a lawsuit in Bronx County Supreme Court (70129/2020), alleging that from approximately 1976-1985 Roberto Jose Sanchez an Assemblies of God Pastor and biological father of Plaintiff, repeatedly sexually abused Plaintiff when she was a minor on the premises of three Assemblies of God Churches. Roberto Jose Sanchez abused Plaintiff at Macedonia Church Assemblies of God a.k.a. Iglesia Pentecostal Macedonia, the Mission Macedonia Church, n/k/a Iglesia Sion Pentecostal and the Revelation Christian Church Inc d/b/a Church of the Revelation, where Roberto Jose Sanchez worked as a janitor, custodian and maintenance person..

During the period of time the abuse occurred, defendants negligently employed Roberto Jose Sanchez, gave him access to children on their premises, allowed him to groom minor children, allowed him to spend time alone with children on their respective premises, including Plaintiff, failed to adequately supervise and/or monitor him when he had contact with children on their premises, and allowed him to brutally sexually abuse Plaintiff. This lawsuit arises out of Plaintiff's significant damages related to the sexual abuse,

This lawsuit was filed under New York's Child Victims Act which allows innocent victims of child sexual abuse the opportunity to seek compensation and hold their perpetrators accountable. Prior to the enactment of the Child Victims Act last year, the statute of limitations would have already expired for this child sexual abuse victim. New York residents who were sexually abused as children now have until August 14, 2021 to pursue claims. https://www.greensteinmilbauer.com/deadline-for-new-york-residents-sexually-abused-as-children-extended-to-august-14-2021/.

DON'T BE A VICTIM TWICE - CALL 1-800-VICTIM2 (1-800-842-8462)

If you were sexually abused at Macedonia Church Assemblies of God a.k.a. Iglesia Pentecostal Macedonia, the Mission Macedonia Church, n/k/a Iglesia Sion Pentecostal and the Revelation Christian Church Inc d/b/a Church of the Revelation, Greenstein & Milbauer LLP help. Schedule a free, confidential consultation by calling 1-800-VICTIM2 (1-800-842-8462).

The compassionate New York Child Sexual Abuse Lawyers at Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP are there to listen. They understand that coming forward is very difficult. They can help. They will walk you through the process. They are committed to holding abusers and institutions like Macedonia Church Assemblies of God a.k.a. Iglesia Pentecostal Macedonia, the Mission Macedonia Church, n/k/a Iglesia Sion Pentecostal and the Revelation Christian Church Inc d/b/a Church of the Revelation, accountable. The call is free. The consultation is free. You don't pay them unless they are successful.

Related Links http://www.nycLawFirm.com

For more information contact:Rob Greenstein 1-800-VICTIM2 (1-800-842-8462) RGreenstein@nycLawFirm.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenstein--milbauer-llp-files-lawsuit-against-three-assemblies-of-god-churches-under-new-yorks-child-victims-act-301160543.html

SOURCE Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP