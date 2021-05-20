Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP Files Lawsuit Against Saint Dominic's Family Services Under New York's Child Victims Act

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP, a personal injury law firm based in New York City, http://www.nycLawFirm.com has filed a lawsuit in New York County Supreme Court (950042/2021), alleging that from approximately 1996 - 2001, Plaintiff, then a minor, was sexually abused on multiple occasions while in the home of his foster parent. Plaintiff was again sexually abused as a resident at The Children's Village. It is alleged that Plaintiff was placed in the foster home and then The Children's Village by the Defendants, City of New York, New York City Administration for Children's Services and/or Saint Dominic's Family Services. It is alleged that Defendants were negligent in that the minor Plaintiff was negligently placed and retained in a foster home and at The Children's Village without the proper investigation, screening, vetting, supervision and/or oversight. Defendant Children's Village negligently hired, employed, trained, and retained employees and/or agents who sexually abused minor residents. Defendant Children's Village also negligently allowed minor residents to sexually abuse other minor residents.

This lawsuit was filed under New York's Child Victims Act which allows innocent victims of child sexual abuse to seek compensation and hold their perpetrators accountable. Before enacting the Child Victims Act, the statute of limitations would have already expired for this child sexual abuse victim. New York residents who were sexually abused as children now have until August 14, 2021 to pursue child sexual abuse claims. https://www.greensteinmilbauer.com/deadline-for-new-york-residents-sexually-abused-as-children-extended-to-august-14-2021/.

