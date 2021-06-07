Greenspoon Marder Announces New Attorney Development Program

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder is pleased to announce an innovative, forward-thinking attorney development program to promote the professional growth and success of its attorneys. The program will focus on initiatives related to the recruitment, development, and advancement of professionals at all levels. Deborah Baker will rejoin the firm to lead these efforts as a partner and Director of Attorney Development, working closely with firm leadership.

The program will comprise of short and long-term initiatives related to onboarding, training, integration, wellness, firm culture, business development, and building legal skills. Ms. Baker will work with firm leadership to develop a focused track for associates to build relationships, understand the path to partnership, and align with mentors.

"As the firm continues to grow and expand, our attorneys are taking on more sophisticated clients, matters, and cases than ever before," says Gerry Greenspoon, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder. "We want to contribute to their ongoing development, and know that Deb and her team will provide next-level resources and tools to help individuals, teams, and the firm as a whole."

"We are excited about this new program, and to welcome Deb back to the firm," added Michael Marder, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder. "We want each of our professionals to operate at the top of their game, and we are committed to provide leading edge resources and support."

In addition to her role as Director of Attorney Development, Ms. Baker is a partner in the Litigation practice group at Greenspoon Marder. She was previously a partner with the firm from 2016 to 2019, and focuses her law practice in the area of commercial litigation, with significant emphasis in the areas of business and real estate litigation. Ms. Baker has significant jury and non-jury trial experience, and has successfully handled appeals in both state and federal court. She has represented public and private companies in a variety of corporate litigation matters, and has successfully tried complex shareholder derivative actions through trial.

Associate Helbert A. Canales-Rojas will also be rejoining the firm and will focus his practice on business law, commercial litigation, construction litigation, and real estate litigation matters, and will work closely with Ms. Baker.

