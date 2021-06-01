GreenSky Releases Mobile App Version 6.5; Migrates Point-of-Sale Platform To New Cloud Environment

GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY) - Get Report today announced that it has released Version 6.5 of its GreenSky Mobile App, further enhancing the power of commerce in the palm of merchants' hands.

"As GreenSky continues to innovate, offering enhanced security, speed, and feature functionality for our growing ecosystem of merchants and their customers, we remain dedicated to continuing to widen our significant array of technology advantages," said David Zalik, GreenSky Chairman and CEO.

With over 70,000 active users, the GreenSky mobile app is among the fastest in the industry, enabling a prospective borrower to leverage scanning or GPS technology to pre-populate a credit application in seconds and allowing a qualifying consumer to obtain immediate access to valuable credit. "Version 6.5 of the GreenSky mobile app has been enhanced to capture a customer's signature via their finger in the application itself to drive further engagement, while allowing a merchant to instantaneously initiate discrete customer transaction authorizations ("CTA"). Importantly, GreenSky's proprietary CTA technology leverages instant consumer SMS and text-back functionality to offer an unparalleled degree of safety and assurance to our consumers," added Minaz Vastani, GreenSky Chief Technology Officer.

"GreenSky's data resiliency, security, and performance are unmatched in the industry through our patented point-of-sale loan origination and servicing technology platform which has been fully migrated to a new cloud native environment powered by a diverse multi-cloud infrastructure. GreenSky's sophisticated cloud analytics platform delivers insights for partners and data scientists and features rich API's enabling merchants and providers to seamlessly integrate GreenSky's point-of-sale capabilities with their business processes," added Vastani. The GreenSky mobile app is available from both the App Store and Google Play.

About GreenSky, Inc.

GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY) - Get Report, headquartered in Atlanta, is a leading technology company Powering Commerce at the Point of Sale ® for a growing ecosystem of merchants, consumers, and banks. Our highly scalable, proprietary, and patented technology platform enables merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. Banks leverage our technology to provide loans to super-prime and prime consumers nationwide. We currently service a $9.3 billion loan portfolio, and since our inception, approximately 3.9 million consumers have financed approximately $29 billion of commerce using our paperless, real time "apply and buy" technology. For more information, visit https://www.greensky.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210601005582/en/