Greenrose Acquisition Corp. Stockholders Approve Business Combination

- All Stockholder Proposals Were Approved -

- Transaction Expected to Close Early November -

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (OTC: GNRSU, GNRS, GNRSW) ("Greenrose" or the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company targeting companies in the cannabis industry, announced today that its shareholders voted to approve the proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") with Connecticut-based Theraplant, LLC and the acquisition of certain assets of Arizona-based True Harvest, LLC.

Upon closing the Business Combination, which is expected to be in early November, the combined company will be named The Greenrose Holding Company and will continue to be listed on the OTC under the symbols "GNRSU," "GNRS," and "GNRSW." Greenrose also intends to list on the NEO exchange as soon as practicable after the close of the Business Combination.

"We are grateful for the support of our shareholders and would like to thank them for sharing in our vision of developing and expanding our cannabis platform," said Mickey Harley, CEO and Director of Greenrose. "Our team is ready to enter our next exciting growth phase, and we look forward to using the proceeds of this transaction to expand in our existing markets and target strategic assets in key states that present opportunities for further consolidation."

Advisors

Imperial Capital, LLC is acting as capital markets advisor to Greenrose. Gateway Group is serving as communications advisor to Greenrose. Mackenzie Partners and Broadridge Financial Solutions are acting as proxy advisors to Greenrose in connection with its proxy solicitation efforts.

About Greenrose

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Greenrose has entered into definitive agreements to acquire four cannabis companies, known collectively as "The Platform." The companies are Shango Holdings Inc. (Shango), Futureworks LLC (d/b/a The Health Center), Theraplant, LLC and True Harvest, LLC. The new Greenrose Platform will be a multistate operator that will look to further vertically and horizontally integrate in the markets that it is in and to enter new high growth and limited license markets.

