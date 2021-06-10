Greenrose Acquisition Corp Announces Intention To Voluntarily Delist From Nasdaq And List On The OTCQX Best Market

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GNRSU, GNRS, GNRSW) (Greenrose), a special purpose acquisition company targeting companies in the cannabis industry, announced that it has filed notice with the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it intends to delist its shares from the exchange, effective prior to the market open on June 21, 2021. The reason for the delisting is that upon closing of its previously announced business combinations, Greenrose expects to become a U.S. cannabis company with plant-touching operations and would no longer be in compliance with Nasdaq rules.

As previously announced, Greenrose expects to simultaneously list on the OTCQX Best Market, with its shares expected to commence trading on June 21, 2021. The ticker symbols are anticipated to stay the same. Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. Streamlined market requirements for OTCQX are designed to help companies lower the cost and complexity of being publicly traded, while providing transparent trading for their investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About GreenroseGreenrose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Following the transactions forming the Platform (as defined in our public filings available at greenrosecorp.com), Greenrose expected be a vertically integrated, multistate operator cannabis company. For more information, visit greenrosecorp.com.

