GreenPower Motor Company Announces Participation In Upcoming Electric Vehicle, Consumer And Investor Events

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero emission electric powered vehicles serving the cargo, delivery, shuttle, transit, and school bus markets, today announced the company's event and speaker participation at key industry conferences for the remainder of September and October.

The GreenPower team will be highlighting multiple points of interests including showcasing their all-electric zero emissions vehicle line, meeting with consumers, the investor community, as well as participating in featured speaker and guest panelist opportunities.

See below for a full GreenPower itinerary for September through December events and opportunities.

National Parking Convention and Expo September 27 - 29, 2021 in Las Vegas, NV

- 29, 2021 in The NPA Convention and Expo is a forum with the purpose of connecting parking professionals with those looking to learn about products and services and engage in connected conversations.



Lisa McGhee , Director of Business Development at GreenPower Motor Company will facilitate an open-mic forum with John Groden , General Manager, Parking Concepts Inc. for airport and off-airport parking entrepreneurs, owners, and operators.

Airport / Off Airport Operators





Tuesday, September 28 , 4:00 PM

Hear how this important parking sector has rebuilt its business this year. There will be plenty of topics for our facilitator to address from shuttle operations to governmental regulations on CO 2 and business development opportunities.

Florida Association of Governmental Fleet Administrators (FLAGFA) Fall Conference and Expo September 29 - October 1, 2021 in St Pete Beach, FL

- in St Pete Beach, FL FLAGFA is the largest and oldest association of local government fleet management professionals in the United States representing most cities, counties, state agencies within Florida .

MOVE America September 28 - 29, 2021 in Austin, TX

- 29, 2021 in Move America is the world's most important mobility event, and both GreenPower CEO Fraser Atkinson and President Brendan Riley will be speaking on September 28, 2021 .

Fraser Atkinson , CEO is participating in the panel discussion: Is the electric bus revolution under way?

Tuesday, September 28, 2020 at 2:55 p.m. CT

Dan Raudebaugh , Executive Directors, Center for Transportation and the Environment (moderator)

Fraser Atkinson , Chairman and CEO, GreenPower Motor Company

Diana Kotler , Executive Director, Anaheim Transportation Network

Elizabeth Presutti , CEO, Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority

Brendan Riley , President will present "Transitioning to zero-emission buses"

Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. CT

Jacksonville Electric Authority for National Drive Electric Week October 2, 2021 in Jacksonville, FL

in The Jacksonville Electric Authority is hosting the EV event at the Museum of Science and History with the North Florida Clean Fuels Coalition. GreenPower's EV Star will be on display via Jacksonville Transit Authority.



The event will have local EV drivers sharing their experience, available EVs and dealerships, ride + drives, etc.

GSE Expo (GSE 2021) October 5-7 in Las Vegas, Nevada

in The GSE Expo is a forum for showcasing the latest products, services, equipment and technologies for the global ground support industry. Airlines, Airports, Contract Service Providers, FBOs, Ground Handlers and Military come together to learn what's new and what's next for the future.



GreenPower will be showcasing its freight transport capabilities with their EV Star Cargo

"Participation in these events is essential to promoting awareness as to the type of impact GreenPower is having on the future of transportation and sustainability." Riley continued, "We look forward to engaging with business owners, investors and consumers alike and are excited to connect with other visionaries doing similar work," said Brendan Riley, GreenPower President and Director.

If interested in meeting or speaking with executives from GreenPower, please contact: Megan Kathman, Skyya PR, megan@skyya.com.

For more information, visit https://greenpowermotor.com/.

Media and Investor Contacts: Allie Potter, Skyya PR allie@skyya.com

Mike Cole, Investor Relations mike.cole@greenpowermotor.com (949) 444-1341

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric buses that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com.

