GreenLight Expands Its Economic Mobility Platform To San Antonio

DALLAS, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Through the leadership of Dr. Lloyd Verstuyft, Superintendent of Southwest Independent School District, the district has jump-started its digital credentials strategy by giving students access to the GreenLight Credentials Locker. Using this Locker, students can control and send their learning records and academic credential to colleges, scholarship providers, and employers. This will provide a state-of-the-art pathway to greater educational and career opportunities.

Southwest Independent School District serves one of the fastest-growing areas of Bexar County, the 16th most populous county in the nation and the fourth most populated in Texas.

"We're honored to have been chosen to increase opportunities for students. Southwest ISD is now part of the largest distributed ledger storing verified academic records," said Eric Reeves, General Counsel and Chief Data Trust Officer at GreenLight Credentials. "Dr. Verstuyft's leadership will bring together educational institutions and employers to build a vibrant ecosystem that will bring rise to new opportunities across San Antonio and Texas."

In addition to the Locker, GreenLight has brought its Virtual College & Career Platform to San Antonio. This is becoming the most important way to connect education, careers, and employers, to digitize previously hard-to-understand workflows, and provide leading edge data and analytics.

This platform helped hundreds of internship seekers in San Antonio connect with over 30 employers, providing them the ability to share their resumes and records instantly and securely with employers. This unique career fair unlocked opportunities for hundreds of people using a fast, simple, and secure platform.

"Academic institutions can invite select employers at various times in the calendar year to participate in offering internships, apprenticeships, and full-time positions," said Shrikant Jannu, Chief Platform Officer of GreenLight Credentials. "Analytics and reporting that allows academic institutions to monitor where their students are applying, which employers are hiring, in what industries, at what times allow them to help give their students a leg up in a competitive job market.

GreenLight and its partners' goal is to help job seekers achieve their career aspirations by connecting them to leading employers in an easy-to-use digital platform. Employers can easily access a complete, verified understanding of candidate capabilities and experiences while simplifying and improving the hiring.

About GreenLightGreenLight connects students, educators, and businesses by providing users ownership and control of their lifelong learning achievements, which can be instantly and securely shared between educational institutions, students, and employers.

