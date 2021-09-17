Greenlife Solar Changes The Game In Lead Generation

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LeadVision, the premium Digital Marketing Agency, is excited to announce the launch of Greenlife Solar; a service for connecting residential solar installation companies to homeowners.

David Teifer, the founder and CEO of LeadVision, said "Once you release the limitations of your mind and you start bringing the people around you to support that, I think anything is possible", about the company he built from the ground up. Not only does he stay rooted in his company and is loyal to his employees' growth and success, Mr. Teifer is also a devoted husband and father, avid runner, and dedicated coach.

Employees at LeadVision are encouraged to present their own ideas and offer new ways of accomplishing goals making the workplace a dynamic one that drives collaboration and new challenges. Brainstorming may happen over a round-table in one of the company's uniquely themed rooms, during a ping pong match, at a desk overlooking the Charlotte skyline, or even while reclining in the company's essential oil-filled "zen room." This is essentially how Greenlife Solar was born.

Greenlife Solar is implementing innovative tactics and utilizing industry-leading traffic sources to provide clients with higher-quality solar installation leads. Greenlife Solar has partnered with ActiveProspect, the SaaS platform with consent-based marketing, to ensure safe and efficient customer acquisition. The company is also utilizing Infutor, the leader in consumer identity management, which uses data cleansing technology to identify leads with the highest quality. In addition to the utilization of ActiveProspect and Infutor, Greenlife's transparent communication, customized campaigns which are catered to each partner, and a "prove it to you," model have come together in the creation of Greenlife Solar. After dominating the lead generation industry for 15 years, the experts at Greenlife are exuberant to share their proven lead gen formula with even more qualified partners.

The ultimate goal is to lead the solar lead generation industry in quality, and the company is well on its way to doing just that. The team at Greenlife refuses to settle for mediocrity and their hard work is evident as they reap the fruit. Already partnered with some of the largest solar installers in the nation including Erus Energy, Sunpro, and Blue Raven Solar, Greenlife's footprint is growing quickly.

Josh McGuire has been a key part of the success of the launch. A leading member of the sales team for two years, he was recently promoted to Business Development Analyst. His success in sales and strong business relationships position him to be an asset to the Business Development team. McGuire spent several years mastering his sales craft at LeadVision and understanding the ins and outs of the company, so naturally, CEO David Teifer, who believes strongly in internal promotion and growth, was thrilled to promote McGuire.

About The OrganizationLeadVision is a leader within the lead generation industry providing quality leads for a variety of niche markets. Through a combination of inbound marketing techniques, their team of experts generate sales leads for products and services in industries such as industrial equipment, solar power, home relocation and medical equipment. This upbeat and diverse team consists of unique professionals who seek out emerging markets where they can watch their dynamic marketing approaches come to life. Their refined skill sets paired with signature techniques has led to hundreds of long-term partnerships in over seven countries. The team thrives in "organized chaos", works well with out-of-the-box thinkers, and is energized by new and exciting ideas. For more information, visit the company's website at http://www. leadvision.com / .

