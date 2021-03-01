Greenlane Renewables Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, March 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Brad Douville, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN), and his team joined Arne Gulstene, Head, Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the company's graduation from TSX Venture Exchange to Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

Greenlane Renewables is a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems that are helping decarbonize natural gas. Greenlane's systems produce clean, low-carbon renewable natural gas from organic waste sources including landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste, suitable for either injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel. Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: water wash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. With over 30 years industry experience, patented proprietary technology, and over 110 biogas upgrading systems supplied into 18 countries worldwide, including the world's largest biogas upgrading facility, Greenlane is inspired by a commitment to helping waste producers, gas utilities or project developers turn a low-value product into a high-value low-carbon renewable resource. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com . The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Monday, March 1, 2021Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange