Greenhouse Named A Leader In IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Modern Talent Acquisition Suites For Large Enterprise 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse , the hiring software company, today announced the company has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Modern Talent Acquisition Suites for Large Enterprise 2020 Vendor Assessment (doc #US45438920, September 2020) 1. Acknowledged for its suite of software and services that help over 4,000 companies build powerful hiring strategies to stay ahead of their talent needs, Greenhouse was named a Leader for Medium-Sized Enterprise 2 and Small and Mid-Sized Businesses . 3

The IDC MarketScape report analyzed 13 vendors to determine their ability to successfully transform recruiting processes before, during and after implementation. In the report Megan Buttita, Research Director for IDC's Emerging Trends in Talent Acquisition, notes "vendors that provide product reliability, innovation, customer satisfaction and service, and in-demand cutting-edge features and functionality will thrive as the global economy returns to growth and enters the next normal."

Greenhouse's position as a Leader is differentiated by its Hiring MaturityTM methodology and innovative, industry-leading software that supports hiring beyond a single piece of technology or point in the process. Noted by Buttita is the impact of the company's growth over the past 12 months : "Greenhouse has upped its game on the international stage by expanding its international reach with career pages in 18 languages and the international team sitting in Dublin."

By leveraging Greenhouse's structured interview and feedback technology, business leaders and talent practitioners benefit from a solution tailored to fit their unique business needs. Greenhouse's key strengths outlined in the report help customers to:

Build a structured hiring approach by creating an environment for change which is helping transform talent acquisition teams.

by creating an environment for change which is helping transform talent acquisition teams. Support diversity and inclusion by giving TA teams robust interview and feedback technology to design an equitable hiring process.

by giving TA teams robust interview and feedback technology to design an equitable hiring process. Empower business leaderswith data and analytics which support human-led talent decisions and instill confidence to own the modern hiring experience.

"Employers are seeing a spike in available talent in the current job market which makes investing in a collaborative, long-term technology partner vital for a company's ability to transform hiring into their competitive advantage. A high performing people strategy isn't just a series of one-off tasks the recruiters execute, it's everything from the candidate's first email interaction to your new hire's first day," said Jon Stross, president and co-founder, Greenhouse. "Recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape is a testament to the increasing focus on tools that help companies discover their hiring blind spots and get better over time. People are the foundation to any company's success which means that leaders and recruiting teams need to invest in new and creative ways to measurably get better at hiring."

To learn more about Greenhouse, visit www.greenhouse.io . For additional details on Greenhouse's position in the IDC MarketScape as a Leader, visit our blog .

About Greenhouse: Greenhouse is the hiring software company. We help businesses become great at hiring through our powerful hiring approach , complete suite of software and services, Hiring Maturity TM methodology and large partner ecosystem - so businesses can hire for what's next.

Based in New York City with offices in San Francisco, Denver and Dublin, Greenhouse Software has over 4,000 customers. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Cisco Meraki, Buzzfeed, J.D. Power and Warby Parker use the Greenhouse hiring software platform to improve all aspects of hiring, helping them to attract top talent.

Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000, Inc. Magazine Best Workplace (2018, 2019, 2020) and Crain's Fast 50.

About IDC MarketScape:IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of Modern Talent Acquisition suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

