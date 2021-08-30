Greenhouse Horticulture Market To Register USD 8.81 Bn Growth During 2020-2024|Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The greenhouse horticulture market is expected to grow by USD 8.81 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the greenhouse horticulture market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Recognizing the existing business model

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Greenhouse Horticulture Market Participants:

Certhon

The company offers Greenhouse construction, Indoor farming, SuprimAir greenhouse, Heating & Cooling, Electrical engineering, Irrigation, and Automation.

Dalsem

The company offers custom-made factory, greenhouse glazing, greenhouse construction, greenhouse construction trellis girder, greenhouse roof, electrical installation, water storage, mechanical cooling, high-pressure misting system, construction, assimilation lighting system, heating system-boiler, combined heat power unit, screening pad, and fan system.

Industries Harnois Inc.

The company offers Multiple equipment options, Environment control, Fully enclosed systems, Equipment instead of pesticides like insect repellents, and an Optimized design that maximizes the efficiency of the natural ventilation and reduces energy use.

Greenhouse Horticulture Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Greenhouse horticulture market is segmented as below:

Product

Plastic



Glass

Geographic

Europe



North America



APAC



MEA



South America

Application

Edibles



Ornamental

The greenhouse horticulture market is driven by improved CO2 extraction technologies. In addition, other factors such as the evolution of LEDs in horticultural lighting solutions and increased urban demand driving horticultural production are expected to trigger the greenhouse horticulture market toward witnessing a CAGR of over almost 6% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers Market Challenges Market Trends Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

