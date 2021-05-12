GreenGro Technologies Announces International Expansion Strategy

Company Appoints New Chief International Officer to Launch Global Expansion Business Model

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTC: GRNH), an established provider of eco-friendly green technologies for the industrial hemp and cannabis industries, today announced the appointment of Charles Garavitt, 63, to the newly created position of Chief International Officer. In his new role, Mr. Garavitt will be primarily responsible for establishing a global market presence for the Company's technologically- advanced vertical farming greenhouses primarily through a franchise business model.

The largest challenges the global agri-food system is facing are food security, food quality and the scarcity of resources.Vertical farming promises to partially address these challenges by producing fresh, chemical-free, nutritious food in a localized and efficient manner. The Company's vertical farming systems increase yields, use less land and water, and allow for close quality and safety monitoring. These promises together with the ability of vertical farming to industrialize high-value crop production have created a perfect window of opportunity to disrupt a multi-billion dollar market.

"GreenGro Technologies has spent the past several years further developing our next generation Greenhouse and vertical farming technologies into one of the most advanced farming solutions in the industry," said James Haas, Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of GreenGro Technologies, Inc. "We believe we are one of the few companies in the world today that is positioned to grow food in mass volume and at competitive prices using a fraction of the resources and land requirements of conventional farming. Global demand for unique and proprietary greenhouse vertical farming technologies like our own has skyrocketed since the onset of Covid-19 which adversely impacted food security as well as already antiquated and long supply chains. In an effort to meet this extraordinary demand, we expect to franchise our technology and knowhow to select partners, countries and investors worldwide."

About GreenGro Technologies, Inc.

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTC: GRNH) is a vertically integrated provider of eco-friendly state-of-the-art technological solutions to the green industries. The Company is a trusted partner to the cultivation, extraction, production and retail aspects of the green market through a combination of three operating divisions: CBD Ventures, Cannabis Ventures and GenoBreeding. Each division is able to leverage the strengths of the other, creating a synergistic, efficient and highly profitable business model

