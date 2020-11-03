Greenfield Groves Inc. A Benefit Corporation Receives Women's Business Enterprise Certification

Women's Business Enterprise, along with the Company's other forward-thinking certifications, allows the Greenfield Groves family of Brands to maximize market position while growing its telehealth and wellness product offerings

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenfield Groves Inc., a telehealth and wellness company focused on connecting consumers with practitioners to prescribe daily regimens, announced today it has been officially certified a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation's largest third-party certifier of the businesses owned and operated by women in the U.S.

Greenfield Groves founded by Lindsay Giguiere becomes officially certified as a Women's Business Enterprise by the WBENC

The WBENC certification standard is the most relied upon certification of women-owned businesses. The WBE certification validates that a business is 51 percent owned, controlled, operated, and managed by women. The aim of the WBENC providing a certification standard is to "foster diversity in the world of commerce. Diversity promotes innovation, opens new channels of revenue and creates partnerships which provide opportunities that fuel the economy."

According to the WBENC 1 , as of 2018 there are 3 million women-owned businesses in the U.S. Women-owned businesses employ 9.2 million people.Women now own 4 out of every 10 businesses in the U.S., generating $1.8 trillion in revenue.

"We continue to create long-term value through strategic corporate development. By forming as a Benefit Corporation, and securing industry certifications such as WBE, Greenfield Groves is positioned to capitalize on today's telehealth and wellness trends," said Lindsay Giguiere, Founder and CEO of Greenfield Groves Inc." When women are empowered, and financially enabled, they become leaders of change, growth and stability for their employees, communities and families," Mrs. Giguiere continued.

About Greenfield Groves Greenfield Groves is a Benefit Corporation whose focus is to enhance the lifestyle of members in the global communities we serve, through both interactive technologies and product efficacy. Greenfield Groves socially promises to be a transparent health and wellness company, who at its core , is a technology company that delivers interactive telehealth solutions, science-backed consumer products and enterprise-level partnerships. The Company is operating to a forward-looking business model reimagining health and wellness from the ground up, while reshaping the way consumers are educated and are able to personalize their healthcare.

