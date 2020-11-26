Greenfield Global Applauds Ontario Government's Move To Cleaner And Greener Gasoline

Ontario's boost to ethanol blending will mean lower greenhouse gas emissions and more affordable fuel for consumers in the province.

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Greenfield Global Inc., Ontario's first and one of Canada's largest ethanol producers, today applauded the Ontario government's announcement of increased requirements for renewable content in regular-grade gasoline from 10 to 15 percent by 2030.

Ethanol is a clean and renewable fuel that can reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by as much as 60 percent compared to gasoline. Ethanol is already blended in most of the province's gasoline and provides motorists with an affordable, environmentally friendly, high-performance fuel. As countries worldwide look at increasingly ambitious ways to protect environmental health and build a better future, ethanol provides a smart and ready solution for transportation fuels.

"More than ever, economies need quick and practical measures to lower the greenhouse gases that are responsible for climate change and threatening the health of our planet," said Greenfield Global President and CEO, Howard Field. "Boosting ethanol content in gasoline is a proven, rapid, and economically sustainable way to fight climate change while spurring jobs, supporting the agriculture community and fostering innovation."

These changes fulfill a commitment that is part of the Made-In-Ontario Environment Plan and will contribute to the province's goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent by 2030.

"Ethanol plays a critical role in energy policy around the world for good reason," said Jean Roberge, EVP & Managing Director of the Greenfield Global Renewable Energy Business Unit. " Ontario's move to greener and cleaner gasoline will cut greenhouse gases from transportation, support local jobs and farms, and help drivers save money at the pump - it's a solution for today and well into the future."

About Greenfield Global Inc.

Greenfield Global provides high-value, mission-critical raw materials, ingredients and additives that are vital to businesses, improve people's lives, and preserve the health of the planet. Greenfield is the largest ethanol producer in Canada and owns and operates four ethanol distilleries, five specialty chemical manufacturing and packaging plants, and three next generation biofuel and renewable energy R&D centers in Canada and the United States. Founded in 1989, Greenfield continually develops more efficient and sustainable technologies and products while shrinking its own carbon footprint. From start-ups to the largest brands in the world, customers trust Greenfield's extensive portfolio of premium products, regulatory expertise, and industry-leading service. Under its Pharmco and Commercial Alcohols brands, Greenfield delivers hundreds of products to thousands of Life Science, Food, Flavor, Fragrance, and Beverage customers in more than 50 countries worldwide.

