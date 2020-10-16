Greenfield Global Announces A 100 Million Litre High Purity Alcohol Expansion In Ontario

Greenfield to produce 100 Million Litres per year of US Pharmacopeia Grade (USP) alcohol at its facility in Johnstown, Ontario.

JOHNSTOWN, ON, Oct. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Greenfield Global Inc., Canada's largest producer of fuel ethanol, and a global leader in the production high-purity specialty alcohols & solvents, announced today that it will begin producing 100 million litres per year of various grades of high purity alcohols, including USP grade, at its 250 million litre per year ethanol facility in Johnstown, Ontario before the end of 2021.

The global pandemic has created an unprecedented demand for both USP Grade alcohol-based hand sanitizers and surface disinfectants which are used to reduce the spread of infectious disease. In April, Greenfield responded to this unprecedented surge in customer demand and maximized production of high-purity alcohols. However, the growth in demand for Greenfield's high purity alcohols and solvents, both domestic and abroad, warranted a significant expansion in production capacity.

"Expansion of our Johnstown facility is an exciting milestone for Greenfield, a considerable step forward in our domestic supply capacity, and will greatly enhance our capabilities to serve our customers, including Life Science and pharmaceutical companies that are experiencing unprecedented demand for their products," said Greenfield President and CEO, Howard Field. "This expansion empowers us to increase our supply of high-purity, USP Grade alcohol and produce additional volumes of the highest quality products serving the Canadian market, as well as our newly opened European packaging facility and hub in Portlaoise, Ireland."

Greenfield is widely regarded as one of the leading high purity alcohol producers worldwide, with distributors in more than 50 countries, as well as five downstream packaging and blending facilities in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Each year, more than 2,500 customers rely on Greenfield's 30-year history of quality, consistency, and security of supply. The addition of its 100 million litre high purity alcohol distillation system at the company's Johnstown plant will be accompanied by significant investments in its finished product storage and segregation tanks, a new GMP laboratory, additional rail capacity, and other enhancements related to securing various food and pharmaceutical grade certifications. Moreover, the addition of this high purity alcohol production capacity in Johnstown will allow for more efficient logistics for many of its customers in North America and Europe.

Greenfield received a $2.5 million grant under the Ontario Together Fund (OTF) of the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade (MEDJCT) to support the production of additional volumes of high-purity alcohols required by healthcare and medical professionals, life sciences and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as front-line workers across the province.

The construction project begins this month and is expected to take 12 months. It will create many jobs, including construction, administration, plant operations, and ancillary jobs in the Johnstown, Prescott, Brockville, and surrounding area. It will also be creating a new domestic market to boost the local agricultural economy. Greenfield's ongoing fuel ethanol demand will be met with increased production at its biorefinery in Varennes, Québec.

"Agility, collaboration, and innovation have always been in Greenfield's DNA," continued Field. "Our team in Johnstown worked around the clock with Health Canada to produce a substitute for USP alcohol that would satisfy the demand in the short term. Now, with this expansion, we will continue to do our part to keep Ontarians, and Canadians protected, healthy, and safe."

About Greenfield Global Inc.

Greenfield Global provides high-value, mission-critical raw materials, ingredients and additives that are vital to businesses, improve people's lives, and preserve the health of the planet. Greenfield is the largest ethanol producer in Canada and owns and operates four ethanol distilleries, four specialty chemical manufacturing and packaging plants, and three next generation biofuel and renewable energy R&D centers in Canada and the United States. Founded in 1989, Greenfield continually develops more efficient and sustainable technologies and products while shrinking its own carbon footprint. From start-ups to the largest brands in the world, customers trust Greenfield's extensive portfolio of premium products, regulatory expertise, and industry-leading service. Under its Pharmco and Commercial Alcohols brands, Greenfield delivers hundreds of products to thousands of Life Science, Food, Flavor, Fragrance, and Beverage customers in more than 50 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit www.greenfield.com

SOURCE Greenfield Global