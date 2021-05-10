Greene Sports & Entertainment LLC & Ray Schulte Sports Marketing Join Forces

PLANTATION, Fla., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greene Sports & Entertainment LLC announced today that the firm will be combining forces with Schulte Sports Marketing to market the high demand associated with the autograph of former New York Yankee Captain and current Miami Marlins Manager, Don Mattingly.

These entities have worked effectively in the Corporate Sports Marketing and Sports Memorabilia arenas for nearly three decades. "It is an honor to align myself with Mr. Ray Schulte, founder of Schulte Sports Marketing and one of the classiest professionals, on and off the field, in Mr. Don Mattingly", shared Mr. Warren H. Greene, Principal & Founder of Greene Sports & Entertainment LLC.

Don Mattingly's autograph will be offered through a series of private signings and limited public autograph appearances during the multi-year agreement.

For more information regarding your interest in obtaining official Don Mattingly autographed memorabilia and collectibles, please email us at igottlieb@greenese.net or call 954-614-0099.

Greene Sports & Entertainment LLC and its predecessor entities have been engaged in athlete representation and corporate sports marketing of individual athletes for 37 years. This boutique firm provides athletes with all "off-field" activities including but not limited to; personal appearances, product endorsements, book publishing deals, public/private autograph signings, licensing, and marketing opportunities. As a result, over the years, Warren H. Greene's entity's have become a portal for numerous corporate clients who regularly contract his firm to identify a professional athlete to enhance their company's profile, products and or services. In addition, the Company provides complete auction services to charities and organizations throughout the country.

