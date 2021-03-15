Greenbrook To Commence Trading On NASDAQ

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (TSX: GTMS) (" Greenbrook" or the " Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for listing and trading in U.S. dollar currency on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (" NASDAQ"). Trading on the NASDAQ will commence at the start of trading on March 16, 2021 under the symbol "GBNH". Greenbrook's common shares will continue trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canadian dollar currency under the symbol "GTMS".

"The listing of our common shares on the NASDAQ marks a significant milestone in the history of our Company," commented Bill Leonard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Greenbrook. "We believe that the NASDAQ listing will provide significant benefits, including increased visibility of the Company amongst investors, increased access to capital and potential for greater liquidity."

About Greenbrook TMS Inc.

Operating through 126 Company-operated treatment centers, Greenbrook is a leading provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (" TMS") therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, in the United States. TMS therapy provides local electromagnetic stimulation to specific brain regions known to be directly associated with mood regulation. Greenbrook has provided more than 510,000 TMS treatments to over 14,000 patients struggling with depression.

