Greenbrook TMS Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Operational And Financial Results

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (TSX: GTMS, NASDAQ: GBNH) (" Greenbrook" or the " Company") today announced certain preliminary unaudited operational and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 (" Q1 2021"). All values in this news release are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

PRELIMINARY Q1 2021 OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

New patient starts increased by 11% to 1,583 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 (" Q4 2020 ")and by 19% as compared to the first quarter of 2020 (" Q1 2020 ").

")and by 19% as compared to the first quarter of 2020 (" "). Quarterly revenue is expected to be in the range of $11.1 million to $11.4 million, a sequential increase of between 12% to 15% as compared to Q4 2020 and a decrease of between 3% and 0% as compared to Q1 2020. This is despite a series of significant weather events, which led to temporary closures of many of our TMS centers across our network, and also includes provisions against revenue.

Treatment volumes decreased by 4% to 52,126 as compared to Q4 2020 due to typical seasonal factors, amplified by harsh winter weather in parts of the United States. Despite these factors we managed year-over-year growth of 9% as compared to Q1 2020.

Consultations performed, an important performance indicator for the Company, increased by 52% as compared to Q1 2020, which points to encouraging prospects for the remainder of 2021.

Bill Leonard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Greenbrook, commented:

"Despite a challenging operating environment, highlighted by a significant winter surge in the COVID-19 pandemic, unusual weather events, and historically typical Q1 seasonality, we are encouraged by our preliminary results, managing a strong bounce back in revenue from Q4 2020. We are proud of our team's efforts to continue to treat patients suffering from treatment resistant depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder during this difficult time. Depression rates have increased significantly since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and we believe that our services are needed now more than ever. We are particularly excited about our leading indicators, with record highs in consultations performed and new patient starts, and at the prospect of leveraging this momentum throughout 2021."

About Greenbrook TMS Inc.

Operating through 128 Company-operated treatment centers, Greenbrook is a leading provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (" TMS") therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, in the United States. TMS therapy provides local electromagnetic stimulation to specific brain regions known to be directly associated with mood regulation. Greenbrook has provided more than 620,000 TMS treatments to over 17,000 patients struggling with depression.

