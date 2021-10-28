Greenbrook TMS Announces Dates For Its Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (TSX: GTMS, NASDAQ: GBNH) (" Greenbrook" or the " Company"), will release its third quarter 2021 operational and financial results after market hours on November 9, 2021.

THIRD QUARTER 2021 CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Bill Leonard, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Erns Loubser, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on November 10, 2021 to discuss the financial results for the quarter.

Dial in Numbers:

Toll Free North America: (866) 521-4909Toronto: (647) 427-2311

Webcast:

For more information or to listen to the call via webcast, please visit: https://www.greenbrooktms.com/investors/events

For those that plan on accessing the conference call or webcast, please allow ample time prior to the call time.

Conference Call Replay:

Toll Free (North America): (800) 585-8367Toronto: (416) 621-4642Conference ID: 1266033

The conference call replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on November 10, 2021, until 11:59 p.m. ET on December 10, 2021.

About Greenbrook TMS Inc.

Operating through 148 Company-operated treatment centers, Greenbrook is a leading provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (" TMS") therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, in the United States. TMS therapy provides local electromagnetic stimulation to specific brain regions known to be directly associated with mood regulation. Greenbrook has provided more than 675,000 TMS treatments to over 19,000 patients struggling with depression.

