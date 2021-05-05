GreenBox POS Appoints Dennis James To Board Of Directors

SAN DIEGO, CA, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) ("GreenBox" or the "Company"), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions, announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Dennis James, a seasoned banking professional, to the Board of Directors effective immediately, in a move to enhance the Company's governance and knowledge pool relating to banking services, government relations, and acquisitions execution.

Mr. James is an accomplished financial executive with over 45 years of banking, accounting and M&A experience, with both public and private companies. He currently serves as Executive Vice President and Director of Mergers/Acquisitions and Regulatory/Government Relations of Bank OZK (the "Bank"). He has served as the Director of Mergers/Acquisitions of the Bank since 2012, Executive Vice President since 2014 and the Director of Regulatory/Government Relations since 2018. Mr. James initially joined the Bank in 1981 as its Chief Financial Officer and a member of its board of directors. In November 1984, he left the Bank to serve as Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of LSI Financial Group. In 2005, Mr. James rejoined the Bank and moved to the Dallas area to serve as its North Texas Division President, returning to Little Rock in 2012 as he assumed his current role as the Bank's Director of Mergers/Acquisitions. He has served as board member for a variety of private companies and nonprofits. Mr. James graduated from the University of Arkansas with honors, receiving a B.S.B.A. degree with a major in accounting.

"We are privileged to welcome Dennis to the Board, bringing valuable experience and insight in several key areas that GreenBox will benefit from, including mergers and acquisitions, government relations, operational and risk management, regulatory compliance reporting, and corporate governance/internal controls," said Ben Errez, Chairman of the Board of GreenBox POS. "Over the course of his impressive career, he has acquired tremendous expertise and demonstrated outstanding ability as a strategic leader. As we chart an ambitious course for the future of GreenBox, we look forward to his contribution and insight."

Mr. James added, "GreenBox has seen impressive adoption of its proprietary blockchain technology, with the ongoing ramp-up of clients and processing volume. I look forward to contributing to GreenBox's future growth and success as the Company launches its smart-contract token technology and continues to see strong momentum in 2021."

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ : GBOX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, reducing fraud and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

