GreenBox POS Announces $100 Million Convertible Note Financing

Substantial Premium to Market Sets Valuation at over $700 Million Upon Conversion

SAN DIEGO, CA, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (GBOX) ("GreenBox" or the "Company"), an emerging fintech company that leverages proprietary blockchain security and token technology to create customized payment solutions, announced today the signing of a securities purchase agreement for $100 million in financing ($84 million following the deduction of an original issue discount). With plans to use these proceeds for acquisitions, jumpstart the Coyni stablecoin custodial revolver and apply additional working capital toward the Company's future growth, this is a significant milestone in executing the Company's growth plans.

"This financing round not only fuels an exciting next stage of progress for GreenBox and our planned stablecoin spin-off, Coyni, but also demonstrates our organization's focus on executing against lofty goals," said Ben Errez, GreenBox POS Chairman. "Coyni technology validates our unyielding commitment to 100% fiat backed custodial architecture and transactional reversible stablecoin.

"This financing will additionally allow GreenBox to secure current and future acquisitions while providing resources for continued development of our core payment processing technology. With an over $700 million enterprise valuation, this confirms a substantial premium to the current equity price, benefiting all shareholders. While we are elated by this achievement, we remain steadfast in our commitment to shareholders to execute our long-term strategy and deliver sustainable value."

The note will mature 24 months from the closing date, with the initial conversion price equal to over an 80% premium to the market price of the Company's common stock on October 29 th, 2021.

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ : GBOX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security and token technology to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, fraud detection and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients. For more information, we invite you to visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

