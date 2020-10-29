Greenberg Traurig Counsels DMY Technology Group II In Business Combination Agreement With Genius Sports Group

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP served as gaming regulatory counsel to dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (DMYD) (dMY II), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, as they entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Genius Sports Group Limited (GSG), a provider of sports data and technology powering the sports, betting, and media ecosystem. This combination will result in dMY II and GSG shareholders exchanging their shares for shares in a new combined company, which will be publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The transaction implies a pro forma enterprise value of approximately $1.5 billion.

"Greenberg Traurig is pleased to continue assisting dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in their growth strategies," said Chicago Shareholder Edward Winkofsky, who led Greenberg Traurig's deal team.

About Greenberg Traurig's Global Gaming Group:Greenberg Traurig's Global Gaming Group focuses not only on casino operations, but also addresses lotteries, pari-mutuel wagering, charitable gaming, tribal gaming, and internet gaming, where permitted by law. Members of the practice have varied backgrounds and are located throughout the firm's offices, allowing them to assist gaming clients in this highly regulated industry across multiple U.S. jurisdictions and internationally. The practice's focus includes the representation of casino owners, operators and executives, gaming manufacturers and suppliers, private equity firms, and investment banks on gaming related matters.

