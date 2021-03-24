Greenberg Traurig Adds Highly Regarded IP And Life Sciences Attorney David Gay In California; Continues Strategic Expansion

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues the strategic expansion of its Intellectual Property & Technology and Life Sciences & Medical Technology Practices with the addition of David A.

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues the strategic expansion of its Intellectual Property & Technology and Life Sciences & Medical Technology Practices with the addition of David A. Gay, Ph.D. as a shareholder in the Los Angeles office. Gay has 25-plus years of experience in the life sciences arena, frequently counseling clients facing sophisticated issues arising from the merger of complex technologies.

Gay is the latest of ten attorneys and patent agents with Ph.D. degrees to join Greenberg Traurig's Intellectual Property & Technology Practice since December 2020, underscoring the firm's commitment to growing key practice areas in response to client needs.

Gay, who was previously a partner at Jones Day, advises biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies on the strategic design, acquisition, and management of intellectual property rights, and validity and infringement analyses. He also evaluates patent portfolios and conducts due diligence investigations in the context of financing transactions and mergers and acquisitions.

"Greenberg Traurig's strategic expansion in the areas of IP and Life Sciences was an important factor in my move," Gay said. "Additionally, the firm's dedication to collaboration, together with its global platform, will benefit my clients. My clients operate in cutting-edge technologies and require seamless legal advice in many areas that include IP, corporate, tax, and healthcare. Greenberg Traurig is exceptionally situated to provide these sophisticated legal services not just in the U.S., but globally, and I look forward to further expanding my practice here."

Gay holds a J.D. from the University of San Diego; a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; and a B.A. from the University of Maryland.

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com. Click on these links to learn more about Greenberg Traurig's Intellectual Property & Technology Practice and Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group.

