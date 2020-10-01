Green Street Sells Green Street Investors

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Street has sold Green Street Investors, an investment manager, resulting in a full divestment of its ownership interest. The decision reflects Green Street's commitment to growing the firm with a focus on its core offerings - research, news, data, analytics, and advisory services. Green Street Investors has been purchased by its two executive leaders and will now operate as GSI Capital Advisors.

"This is a positive change for Green Street as we continue to focus on our core objective of arming clients with the best actionable commercial real estate intelligence and analytics available," said Jeff Stuek, Green Street's Chief Executive Officer. "The decision also allows GSI Capital Advisors complete independence and flexibility to succeed," Stuek added.

Green Street has built a trusted reputation for more than 35 years as a third-party provider of objective and unbiased advice on public and private real estate markets. By not being affiliated with any commercial brokerage firm, investment bank, or lending operation, Green Street remains committed to its core value of uncompromising integrity, demonstrating the utmost honesty and candor to help shape the industry and deliver unique insights to clients.

GSI Capital Advisors has been purchased by Craig Leupold and Nicholas Tannura, who have been managing the business for the past several years. Craig and Nicholas will be joined by other team members currently running the operation. As a standalone entity, GSI Capital Advisors will continue investing in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), employing the same investment process that has generated index-beating performance for more than fourteen years.

"We are excited to introduce GSI Capital Advisors as a distinct and independently owned firm that will expand on its strong foundation and long and impressive track record," said Craig Leupold, Chief Executive Officer. "Our team has proven experience, capabilities, and results managing real estate securities for institutional investors and looks forward to the opportunities ahead."

About Green StreetGreen Street provides preeminent and actionable commercial real estate research, news, data, analytics, and advisory services in the U.S. and Europe. For more than 35 years, Green Street has delivered unparalleled intelligence and trusted data on the public and private real estate markets, helping investors, banks, lenders, and other industry participants optimize investment and strategic decisions. The firm delivers exclusive market information, conclusion-driven insights, and predictive analytics through a SaaS platform. The company is headquartered in Newport Beach with offices in Hoboken, Dallas, and London. To learn more, please visit www.greenstreet.com .

About GSI Capital AdvisorsGSI Capital Advisors is an investment manager with proven and focused expertise capitalizing on investment opportunities in publicly traded real estate securities, primarily REITs. The firm has a seasoned leadership and portfolio management team with extensive industry experience. Led by Craig Leupold and Nicholas Tannura, GSI Capital Advisors is management-owned and headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Contacts:Green Street Katie Clemons Vice President, Marketing949-640-8780 kclemons@greenstreet.com

GSI Capital Advisors Lulu ZhangHead of Investor Relations833-734-8474 lzhang@gsicap.com

