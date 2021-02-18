Green Street's Real Estate Alert Releases Exclusive Broker Rankings Of $85 Billion In Newly Tracked Deals

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Street's Real Estate Alert has released a new special report featuring its first ever broker rankings for deals between $5 million and $25 million across the office, multi-family, industrial, retail and hotel sectors. This special supplement sheds light on transaction and market-level trends through the combination of Green Street's trusted news, data, analytics, and research.

The report reveals the different ways the ongoing pandemic and economic crisis have impacted the private-capital market versus the institutional space. Green Street's proprietary data shows that private transaction deal volume was only down 23% in 2020, while the institutional segment saw a 35% drop. The private sector suffered less in the face of the pandemic due in part to its ability to quickly maneuver and deploy capital.

Real Estate Alert has long maintained the most authoritative broker rankings based on transactions exceeding $25 million. "The expansion of the Deal Database and creation of a new set of broker rankings grew naturally out of Green Street's acquisition of Real Estate Alert last year," said T.J. Foderaro, Editor-in-Chief. "In addition to 20-plus years of transactions over $25 million, the Deal Database now encompasses roughly $85 billion of deals valued at $5 million to $25 million, allowing us to provide the private-capital market with the same high-quality data and insights we've long delivered to the institutional space."

Atlas, Green Street's interactive mapping and analytics platform, has also been enhanced with the expanded transaction data, which now includes 50,000 verified transactions going back 15 years, totaling $3 trillion in deal value. Green Street continues to augment its product offerings to provide clients with unique and valuable cross-sector and cross-market trends, empowering them to make the best possible capital allocation decisions.

About Green StreetGreen Street is the preeminent provider of actionable commercial real estate research, news, data, analytics, and advisory services in the U.S. and Europe. For more than 35 years, Green Street has delivered unparalleled intelligence and trusted data on the public and private real estate markets, helping investors, banks, lenders, and other industry participants optimize investment and strategic decisions. The firm delivers exclusive market information, conclusion-driven insights, and predictive analytics through a SaaS platform. To learn more, please visit www.greenstreet.com.

