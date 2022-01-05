Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Announces Its Innovative Solar Canopy Designed By Morali Architects And Amergy Solar Inc., And Financed By Green Stream Holdings

• New Canopies have been approved by NYC Department of Buildings for Compliance with Zoning and Construction • All Faiths Cemetery Solar Project Clears First Phase Towards Completion Of A 3.3 Mega Watt Solar Facility in Middle Village, Queens NY

NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) ("the Company") ( greensolarutility.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, today announced that its All Faiths Cemetery Solar Facility Project has been approved by The New York City (NYC) Department of Buildings for compliance with all applicable zoning and construction regulations.

The multi-million dollar deal is being financed by Green Stream Holdings, Inc. to cover equipment and installation costs.

CEO James DiPrima said: "The All Faiths Cemetery Project has cleared first phase towards completion of a 3.3 Mega Watt Solar Facility in All Faiths Cemetery, Middle Village Queens NY. We are evaluating 2 back of house areas: Area1. The greenhouse maintenance area covering 52,000 sq ft; and Area2 the Dumping Ground, covering 120,000 sq ft."

The system, which will be approximately 14 ft above grade, will allow for cemetery operations to coexist. It will provide renewable energy via the NYS Community Solar Program. An additional approval by the New York State Board of Directors is required upon which a Con Edison Interconnect Agreement will be applied for. All Faiths Cemetery is in process of finalizing a lease Agreement, which will provide funds to maintain the Cemetery.

According to our current plans, we project to have completed the facility by Sept 1, 2022.

This is wonderful news for shareholders and partners.

The Company previously entered into a contract with Amergy Solar Inc. to provide funds to cover Equipment and Installation Costs for the 7,400kw ground-mounted Solar Photovoltaic System Installation for a Solar Farm at 4777 Dewey Ave, Greece, NY 14612.

About Green Stream Finance, Inc.

Green Stream Finance, Inc., a solar utility and finance company with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups, brokers, and private investors in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

