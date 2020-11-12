Green Shield Introduces New Face Masks For Beards

WESTMINSTER, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Shield has introduced a new face mask for bearded consumers. While Green Shield's brand vision is that everyone has the right to protect themselves; and for millions of men who want to have a beard and also wear a protective face mask that fits them, this has been a challenge. Having a beard can dramatically change the way a mask fits; and gaps between the mask and face can simply make the mask less effective. Green Shield's R&D team has come up with the face mask for beards.

Since most people are not used to wearing a face mask until 2020, the Green Shield team has focused on making mask-wearing as comfortable and convenient as possible. The brand had seen, for example, that children are also difficult to fit; and are notoriously prone to taking their mask off if they don't like the way it looks or feels. So Green Shield developed the XS size and S size in child-friendly colors, giving children from 2 years old and above a great fit in colors they enjoy.

As with all Green Shield face masks, the Face Mask for Beards is made of three premium quality cloth layers. The outer layer is 50% bamboo, water repellant and antimicrobial resistant; the middle layer is a meltblown nonwoven BFE filter; while the soft inner layer is 60% knit cotton with bacterial reduction of over 99.98%. The soft cotton layer is a key reason the brand is highly rated among Green Shield fans as being exceptionally breathable and comfortable. The fabrics have been tested and certified by international organizations such as SGS and Intertek and produced at expert face mask facilities in Vietnam. Please visit g-shield.net for further information and product images.

To kick off this new product, Green Shield is running a limited time offer -30% off all face masks in the Green Shield website shop. This includes the Face Mask for Beards as well as face masks for the whole family in every size and color. Regular pricing for the Face Mask for Beards is $14.95 for a pack of 3 masks, while single-mask packs for the smaller sizes are $3.95 per mask. The 30% discount will apply to all products; and is valid through 30 November 2020.

Orders over $10 get free shipping in the USA.

Visit g-shield.net/shop/ to take advantage of this limited time offer, and please use discount code facemaskforbeards to access the 30% discount.

Green Shield always wants to highlight that along with wearing face masks, it's recommended to take protective steps such as frequent hand-washing & sanitization and other measures recommended by local health authorities.

