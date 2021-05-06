Green Plains To Participate In The 2021 Credit Suisse Renewables And Utilities Conference

OMAHA, Neb., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) - Get Report today announced that it will be participating in virtual meetings with institutional investors at the 2021 Credit Suisse Renewables and Utilities Conference on May 13 and 14, 2021. Additionally, management will be participating in a fireside chat on the 14 th at 12:40 p.m. EDT, a webcast of which will be available to Credit Suisse clients attending the conference.

Materials used for the conference will be available on the Investors page of Green Plains' website at https://investor.gpreinc.com/events-presentations beginning at 8:30 a.m. EDT (7:30 a.m. CDT) on May 13, 2021.

About Green Plains Inc.Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) - Get Report is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Ultra-High Protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. The Company also owns a 48.9% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com.

