Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. Adds Key Personnel To Roll Out Plans For In-house Processing Division

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) ("Green Hygienics" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of Daniel Claycamp to the Company's Advisory Board. He is a seasoned expert in hemp extraction, refinement, crystallization and remediation technologies.

Claycamp is the current president of DLC Process Consulting, LLC, and past vice president of operations for GenCanna Global USA, where he was responsible for the process design, engineering and buildout of the company's $83 million Mayfield processing facility.

Prior to joining GenCanna, Claycamp was the general manager of Elemental Processing, the largest hemp processor in Kentucky. He was responsible for the 50,000-square-foot food grade cGMP facility design, construction, local, state, and federal licensing and permitting, process design, installation of the process equipment, the safe start-up of the facility, SOPs, training, KPIs and ongoing operations for the company.

Claycamp has successfully managed and directed teams to execute polices, SOPs, KPIs, and relevant regulations for successful 3rd party accreditations, licenses, permits and compliance with governing agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

As the past chief operating officer of MOR Technology, Claycamp was crucial in the intellectual property development of fractionation and supercritical extraction technologies and has authored or co-authored seven United States patents.

"Dan is a pioneer of extraction technologies and methodologies, developing numerous patents over his career. He offers a wealth of knowledge applicable to both the technological and business development aspects of the Company's plans for rapid growth in 2021. His experience in managing the build-out of large-scale processing facilities like GenCanna and Elemental Labs, along with his achievements in helping to elevate those facilities with top-tier accreditations, typically only seen in the food industry, is invaluable to our company as we enter our next phase of operation," said Green Hygienics COO Kyle MacKinnon. "As we roll out our plans for a processing division, maintaining this critical stage in-house allows the company to manage its own supply chain and deliver safe and consistent products to market under a multitude of specifically targeted brands that both consumers and the pharmaceutical industry alike are demanding."

About Green Hygienics Holdings

Green Hygienic Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) ("Green Hygienics" or the "Company") is a California-based innovative, technology-driven enterprise focused on the high standard cultivation and processing of industrial hemp and manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade bioactive cannabinoids.

The Company's corporate mission is to adhere to the highest standards of operations in consistently delivering safe and premium-quality products to consumers as well as to partner with CPG (consumer packaged goods) and pharmaceutical companies.

The Company intends to be a leader in compliances and capabilities in the hemp and cannabinoid supply marketplace. Using state-of-the-art technologies, Green Hygienics intends to open a whole new world of novel cannabinoids and targeted bio-delivery technologies never before explored, solving the issues of stability, pharmacokinetics, biological tissue penetration and bioavailability.

We are building a team of visionary agrotechnology, pharmaceutical and life scientists working at the intersection of nutraceutical, cosmeceutical and pharmaceutical technologies with a goal to improve lives.

For further information about Green Hygienics Holdings Inc., please visit the Company's website at: www.greenhygienics.com

