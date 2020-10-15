Green Home Solutions To Bring Better Air Quality To Midwest Through Strategic Franchise Growth

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Home Solutions, the first franchise to exclusively specialize in indoor-air quality, is seeking franchise partners throughout the Midwest after seeing consistent growth throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The brand has released its plans to plant and expand roots in seven midwestern states through franchising by 2022. The new locations will create approximately 150 jobs.

Green Home Solutions is off to a strong start in the Midwest; having recently added eight units throughout the area, the brand sees ample room for growth. Successful franchisees operating in Michigan and Minnesota note that low overheads, immediate scalability opportunities and helping their communities breathe easier, both literally and figuratively, are the biggest benefits to owning a Green Home Solutions franchise.

"The Midwest, specifically Minneapolis, experiences all four seasons… sometimes in one day, leading to periods of an influx in humidity throughout the year. That, combined with the heavy prevalence of basements in the region, is a recipe for poor air quality" said Charles Clark, Green Home Solutions of Minneapolis franchisee. "Now more than ever, families, businesses, and schools are worried about the quality of their air. Community members are spending more time indoors than ever before and realizing how the air quality affects their day-to-day lives. My team has stayed busy with work that not only keeps us on our feet but improves the quality of life of our community."

The brand is looking to expand with franchise partners in:

Up to six territories throughout Minnesota

Up to five territories in Madison and Milwaukee, Wisc .

Six to eight territories in Kansas City and Springfield , Miss.

Eight-10 territories in Joliet , Naperville , Rockford and Chicago, Ill.

Four territories throughout the Des Moines, Iowa area

area Six territories available in the Indianapolis market, specifically Carmel , Fishers and Noblesville, IN

market, specifically 10 territories in Oakland , Macomb , Wayne and St. Clair Counties Michigan

For each of these markets, Green Home Solutions is looking for multi-territory owners to partner with. Currently, the average franchisee in the Green Home Solutions system owns and operates four territories, and the brand prides itself on being a multi-unit friendly franchise operation. For every additional territory a franchisee invests in, the franchise fee is reduced by a significant sum, making scaling the business an easy decision. The franchisor also rewards strong sales through incentives like a discount in royalties and discounted contributions to the National Brand Fund if a franchisee hits certain sales goals.

"Green Home Solutions has already dominated the East Coast and the West Coast with over 200 working day in and day out to make air better, and the Midwest is naturally the next move," said Glen Snyder, Green Home Solution's Chief Development Officer. "There is a remarkable amount for potential success throughout the Midwest. With little to no competition in the indoor air quality space and a rapidly expanding educated customer base, we are confident that qualified franchisees will thrive."

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Green Home Solutions operators have been following CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of their employees and customers.

