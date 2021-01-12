Green Home Solutions And Betterair Partner With Habitat For Humanity On Sydney House In New York

Donation from Air Quality Brands Ensure that One of the Largest Habitat for Humanity Building Projects will Promote a Healthy Indoor Environment for New Residents

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When Habitat For Humanity New York City's Sydney House opens in 2021, it will be one of the largest multi-family building projects ever taken on by a local Habitat organization anywhere in the world. Located in the Bronx, the Sydney House will provide 56 hard-working New York City families the chance to become homeowners.

In addition to being one of the largest projects handled by a Habitat affiliate, Sydney House received the Green Communities Certification from Enterprise Green Communities and the NYC Green Property Certification from the NYC Mayor's Office of Environmental Remediation. Green Home Solutions, a proud sponsor of Habitat for Humanity International since 2018, partnered with Betterair to ensure that the Sydney House helps New York City families build healthier lives by reducing the risk of spreading pollutants or hazardous chemicals from outside or within the multifamily building. With the current pandemic and ongoing issues with Legionnaires disease in the Bronx, it is more important than ever to ensure that New Yorkers have access to secure housing and clean, healthy indoor environments.

Green Home Solutions has donated an extensive disinfecting service to the Sydney House project worth upwards of $35,000. The leader in indoor air quality services has worked to disinfect each of the 56 living spaces and multiple common areas prior to the tenants' arrivals. The top-tier, full room disinfection that Green Home Solutions provides uses an EPA registered, proprietary plant-based enzyme solution that is known to kill more than 99.999% of all viruses and bacteria, including coronavirus.

"Our mission at Green Home Solutions is to improve the air quality and better the lives for the people we work with, and we could not be more thrilled that Habitat for Humanity gave us the opportunity to do just that for residents of Sydney House," said CEO Jeff Panella. "We are grateful for Betterair's participation and strategic alignment on this project and are honored with their contribution in benefitting the residents of Sydney House. We look forward to making Sydney House the cleanest, healthiest place to live not just in the Bronx, but all of New York City."

Betterair is also providing its unique solution to each housing unit. Each apartment will be equipped with a Betterair Probiotic Air Purifier - an ecological balancing system that disperses propriety strain probiotics which coat and shield the room with a healthy protective microbiome. Betterair's probiotics proactively work to reset and rebalance the indoor ecology, eliminating inanimate allergens such as pollen, pet dander and mold spore before they even become problems, and prevents their return.

"We appreciate Green Home Solutions and Betterair's partnership in promoting safe and sanitary living environments," says Julie Laird Davis, Vice President of Corporate and Cause Marketing at Habitat for Humanity International. "At a time when staying inside is crucial to public health, their efforts make a significant difference in keeping families safe within their homes."

