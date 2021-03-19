Green Group Expands Operations With The Addition Of Touch' N Grow To Eastern Turf Maintenance And Entrance Into The Tulsa Market Under The Green Group Brand

TULSA, Okla., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Group, a national turf care company, recently added turf care company Touch' N Grow to the Green Group platform and entered the Tulsa, Oklahoma market under the Green Group brand.

Touch' N Grow, a Raleigh turf care company, merged its business with Eastern Turf Maintenance, who joined Green Group last year. Touch' N Grow owner Bruce Ludlow viewed this as an opportunity to continue serving his Raleigh-area customers while partnering with another respected local brand and gaining the backing of an industry leader, Green Group.

"Everyone in this area knows and respects Eastern Turf Maintenance. They have been serving Triangle area customers for more than two decades. That, combined with the ability to come on board and be a part of the exciting things Green Group is doing in the industry, was too good to pass up ," said Ludlow. Touch' N Grow will now service customers under the Eastern Turf Maintenance brand and, in most cases, still by Bruce himself. The companies follow the same lawn care practices, and the transition has been seamless.

Additionally, Green Group entered the Tulsa, Oklahoma market, opening its first location using the Green Group brand. Green Group Tulsa will be led by Green Group's Regional Director, Benjamin Allen, a long-time Tulsa resident and former leader of one of the largest turf care companies in Tulsa. Allen is excited to build on his experience and relationships in the area to form a new team locally. "We've got a lot growing with Green Group, and I am looking forward to being able to nurture that growth right here in Oklahoma," said Allen. He will continue working with the other brands in the Green Group family as well. Green Group Tulsa is currently serving customers in the greater Tulsa area.

Keith Freeman, founder, and chief executive officer of Green Group, added, "We want to show that there is more than one way to grow. We are expanding organically under leaders in the Green Group family and honoring the legacies of respected, well-established brands across the nation. That means creating unique partnership opportunities crafted around individual circumstances. In some cases, we are partnering with owners who are ready to retire; in other cases, they want to continue working and benefit from the synergies, support, and growth opportunities we have to offer at Green Group."

Green Group is proudly positioning itself as a unique employer in the green industry that provides enterprise-level tools, processes, and resources, along with fresh opportunities to cultivate a people-first culture.

About Green GroupGreen Group is a national turf care company on a mission to lead the green industry in reimagining lawn care. Investing in people and processes first, they hope to please clients and team members so much; it will inspire them to tell others. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., Green Group enables turf businesses in our family of brands to continue providing the same top-quality service they always have backed by a national team's support and management.

