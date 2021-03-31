Green Giant® And PEEPS® Partner To Introduce Limited-Edition Cauliflower Flavored Marshmallow Bunnies

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Giant® , the iconic brand synonymous with delicious and high-quality vegetables for families, announced today a partnership with the PEEPS® Brand, makers of the beloved Marshmallow treat, to introduce Green Giant Cauliflower-Flavored PEEPS ® ahead of Easter. The Giant Marshmallow Bunnies with a hint of cauliflower flavor will be available beginning April 1.

"The cauliflower trend is hard to miss - these days we see it being used in everything from pizza crusts to tots and beyond," said Caitlin Servian, PEEPS ® Brand Manager. "We thought it was time for PEEPS ® to get in on the fun, which is why we teamed up with a leading brand in vegetable innovation, Green Giant, to bring this unique product offering to fans across the country."

Green Giant Cauliflower-Flavored Giant PEEPS ® Marshmallow Bunnies are available for a limited time and are a different way for fans to express their PEEPSONALITY ® this Easter season. The cauliflower flavor is subtle and derived from Green Giant Riced Veggies Cauliflower. Each package contains two PEEPS ® Marshmallow Bunnies.

"Whoever said you can't combine vegetables and sweets has not tasted our latest innovation," said Kristen Thompson, Brand Director, Green Giant. "Consumers have raved about Green Giant Veggie Swap-Ins ® products for breakfast, lunch and dinner, so we thought we should tackle sweets, too. Working alongside PEEPS ® felt like a natural partnership, and we think consumers will be clamoring for Green Giant Cauliflower-Flavored Giant PEEPS ® Marshmallow Bunnies this Easter."

Of course, only the most observant will notice that April 1 is also April Fools' Day. While this is just a prank, both brands do firmly believe vegetables and PEEPS ® belong in every bunny's Easter basket (just maybe not in the same package).

About Green Giant Green Giant ® has been helping families find new ways to enjoy vegetables picked at the peak of perfection ® for over 100 years. Through the years, the iconic Green Giant brand has introduced innovative products and become synonymous with delicious and high-quality vegetables for families. Most recently, the Green Giant brand's launch of its convenient and award-winning Veggie Swap-Ins ® line, which includes Green Giant™ Cauliflower Pizza Crust, Green Giant Riced Veggies, Green Giant Veggie Tots ®, Green Giant Mashed Cauliflower and Green Giant Veggie Spirals ®, has reinvigorated the frozen vegetable category. For more information about Green Giant, including simple recipe ideas, please visit www.greengiant.com.

About Just Born Quality ConfectionsJust Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer with its purpose to bring sweetness to people's lives. Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands - PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy shop in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, " Just Born." Together with Born's brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA where it has grown to become one of the largest candy companies in the US by giving back to the community, being good environmental stewards and creating a culture where people want to work. For more information, please visit www.justborn.com Follow us: facebook.com/JustBornInc, twitter.com/JustBornInc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/green-giant-and-peeps-partner-to-introduce-limited-edition-cauliflower-flavored-marshmallow-bunnies-301259063.html

SOURCE Green Giant