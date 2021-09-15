Green Flower Introduces Industry-First Cannabis Credential Program, Leading Cannabis MSO Parallel Is An Initial Partner

VENTURA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Flower is proud to announce that Parallel , a leading U.S. cannabis MSO, is joining GF Institute (GFI) as a Founding Member of the industry's first professional organization focused on workforce development. In addition, Tom Wilson, VP of Retail Sales at Parallel is joining as a GF Steering Committee Member.

"Through the creation and adoption of cannabis credentials aimed at empowering employees and improving their experiences, Green Flower is excited to welcome Parallel in the introduction of this marquee program," said Gil Christie, Green Flower President and Chairman of GF Institute. "Parallel's strong focus on internal employee development at all levels and their culture of continuous improvement aligns very closely with GF Institute's overall mission to promote professionalism, credibility, and equity in cannabis. This partnership will help Parallel make concrete progress toward its aspirations of being the cannabis industry's best employer by providing a sustainable work environment that emphasizes its ability to attract and retain high quality cannabis talent."

GF Institute brought leading industry experts and educational designers together in order to create the first three standardized credentials specifically designed for cannabis professionals. As a Steering Committee partner, Wilson and other cannabis leaders worked to guide, advise, and approve the curriculum as a whole to promote higher product standards, better customer experiences, and important consumer safeguards for one of the fastest-growing industries.

"While looking for the best cannabis industry education program, it was clear that Green Flower is the right partner for Parallel, as they share our employee-focus through continuous education and career development," said Tom Wilson, VP of Retail Sales at Parallel. "With over 70% of our new roles filled by internal employees, the GFI program helps to solidify Parallel's position as a premier leading expert in cannabinoids as well as ensure we continue building qualified cannabis leaders so we can consistently provide exceptional customer service in their pursuit of well-being."

The standardized certificates available for cannabis brands at launch are targeted at the three most prevalent, plant-touching roles in the industry today:

The Dispensary Associate Certificate (DAC)

The Cultivation Technician Certificate (CTC)

The Manufacturing Agent Certificate (MAC)

Any organization that adopts the GF Institute credentials before the end of 2021 will become Founding Members of GF Institute. Interested brands or executives may find more information and submit a membership application at www.gfinstitute.org.

About Green Flower:Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today.

Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.

About Parallel:

Parallel is one of the largest privately-held, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis companies in the United States with a mission to pioneer well-being and improve the quality of life through cannabinoids. Parallel has ongoing operations in four medical and adult-use markets under the retail brands of Surterra Wellness in Florida; New England Treatment Access (NETA) in Massachusetts; goodblend in Texas; and goodblend Pennsylvania. For more information visit www.liveparallel.com .

