Green Flower Announces Washington Cannabis Career Summit To Help People Learn About Employment Opportunities In The Cannabis Industry

This free online event presented by top cannabis brands and industry leaders will inform career seekers on how to find their place in the fast-growing cannabis industry today

BELLINGHAM, Wash., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Flower is launching their first online Cannabis Career Summit designed to help career seekers better understand the realities and complexities of the cannabis industry, learn what skills and qualifications they need to stand out, and showcase the top leaders and companies in the cannabis industry today.

The first event, in partnership with Western Washington University, takes place virtually on May 6, 2021. The summit will consist of cannabis industry and university leaders sharing their expertise with students and professionals seeking to expand their knowledge to enter the cannabis job market.

The event showcases industry leaders and top brands in Washington's cannabis market as they share their experience and opinions on job opportunities. The event will highlight insights from retailers, manufacturers, brands, cultivators and wellness experts as they discuss 1) top things to know about the cannabis industry; 2) hot sectors and trends in the cannabis industry, and 3) what companies are looking for when hiring in the cannabis industry.

The event is free to register and attend. Attendees are encouraged to further their career development through Western Washington University's Professional and Continuing Education new cannabis certificate programs. These new programs focus on career preparation and skills development for the growing cannabis industry.

About Green FlowerSince 2014, Green Flower has been the global leader in cannabis education, helping millions of people learn about the personal and professional benefits of cannabis. Utilizing their network of more than 700 experts, Green Flower produces best-in-class educational programs designed to help people succeed in the cannabis industry today. Green Flower also partners with colleges and universities to help job seekers, law and health care professionals and entrepreneurs succeed in the rapidly growing cannabis marketplace.

About the WWU Certificate Program Western Washington University's Professional and Continuing Education has adopted four new cannabis certificate programs, focused on career preparation and skills development for the growing cannabis industry. Leafly's annual cannabis jobs report highlights the need for skilled employees, as the industry is now the fastest growing job-sector in the country and supporting double-digit job growth since 2016.

WWU is collaborating with Green Flower, a market-leading cannabis education company, to offer four programs in Business, Agriculture & Horticulture, Healthcare & Medicine, and Law & Policy. The certificates are designed as both an on-ramp for professionals for work in the industry and for current cannabis industry employees looking to build on their current knowledge.

More information on the Western Washington University & Green Flower cannabis certificate programs may be found at: https://wwu.cannabisstudiesonline.com/

