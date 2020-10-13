Green Flower And Last Prisoner Project Partner To Provide $50,000 In Education Scholarships For Justice-Impacted Individuals

VENTURA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Flower and Last Prisoner Project (LPP) are proud to announce a strategic partnership aimed at helping those most affected by the criminalization of cannabis establish legitimate careers in the legal cannabis industry.

Green Flower, the global leader in cannabis education, is donating $50,000 worth of scholarship funding to their best-in-class certificate courses for formerly incarcerated individuals participating in LPP's Prison to Prosperity Reentry Program.

Last Prisoner Project's program is focused on creating pathways to employment within the legal cannabis industry for individuals who have been negatively affected by the criminalization of cannabis.

"Last Prisoner Project is grateful for the support of our educational partner, Green Flower. The scholarships provided for our Prison to Prosperity Reentry Program will help to ensure that our constituents are primed for success for their professional roles in the cannabis industry," said Mary Bailey, Managing Director of Last Prisoner Project.

Through this partnership, deserving students will gain in-demand skills and knowledge while setting themselves up for long-term success across the cannabis supply chain in areas such as cultivation, patient care, extraction, business, and more.

"Everyone understands it is not fair, right, or just that so many people are still being harshly persecuted for cannabis amidst the development of a new and blossoming industry across the country," said Max Simon, CEO of Green Flower. "This is why LPP's work is so critically important. We feel grateful to play a small part in helping right these wrongs and to provide much-needed education that will help victims of the 'War on Drugs' enter and succeed in this new cannabis economy."

About Green Flower:Since 2014, Green Flower has been the global leader in cannabis education, helping millions of people learn about the professional benefits of cannabis. Utilizing their network of more than 700 experts in cannabis medicine, business, cultivation, retail, compliance, and more, Green Flower produces best-in-class online training and content designed to help people succeed in the cannabis industry. Green Flower also partners with colleges and universities to help job seekers, law and healthcare professionals, and entrepreneurs succeed in the rapidly-growing cannabis marketplace.

