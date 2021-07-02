Green Essence Florida Announces Bold Acquisition Intentions To Enter The Florida MMTC Market With Up To $300M In Capital

MIAMI, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Essence Florida ("Green Essence" or "the Company") seeks to acquire a validly issued MMTC License in the State of Florida and is ready to engage in discussions with existing license-holders. Minority-owned and led, Green Essence Florida, announces The Opes Group as a capital partner for up to $300M needed to support this open invitation to enter immediate acquisition discussions.

"For the last three years I have watched the Florida medical marijuana market expand, growing into one of the largest and most attractive markets in the country, while maintaining only 22 issued licenses. The market has essentially remained closed. Green Essence Florida is ready to boldly step into the market and serve all Floridians with a customer-focused business model that emphasizes medical efficacy. Green Essence Florida has been preparing for this moment and now with an experienced and talented management team , we are ready to execute on our strategy. We seek to purchase an issued MMTC license and invite all serious license holders to contact our team" commented CEO and Floridian, Jasmine Johnson.

Jasmine is joined by an award-winning cannabis master geneticist and a clinical research focused medical team, led by Medical Director, Dr. Anthony Hall. Dr. Hall is a Florida-based experienced neurosurgeon who drives the Green Essence Florida vision for providing patients the best quality of life by treating debilitating medical conditions with the scientifically demonstrated benefits of marijuana. "I have seen firsthand the underserved patients in my practice and I am confident that our team will be transformative in improving the lives of many communities through Green Essence Florida" said Dr. Anthony Hall.

GREEN ESSENCE FLORIDA

Green Essence Florida is a Miami-based company that is a minority-led shareholder group and management team. The company formed with the intention to apply for a MTTC license in 2018 and since the application process has remained closed since that time, has elected to participate by purchasing a MMTC license.

ABOUT JASMINE JOHNSON

Jasmine Johnson is CEO for Green Essence with the vision to change the Florida cannabis market. Jasmine is a born and raised Miamian with visionary leadership and a natural aptitude for entrepreneurship. Jasmine comes from a family of successful Floridian entrepreneurs and currently runs the family real estate business as President, managing over $20 million in assets.

