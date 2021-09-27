Green Data Center Market - Major Developments Boosting The Market To Grow At A Higher Rate In Recent Years, Key Players - Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, And More

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Green Data Center Market by End-user (IT infrastructure, Power solutions, General construction, Cooling solutions, and Monitoring and management) and Geography ( Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and...

The "Green Data Center Market by End-user (IT infrastructure, Power solutions, General construction, Cooling solutions, and Monitoring and management) and Geography ( Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering. Do you know the green data center market size is expected to reach a value of USD 76.59 billion during 2021-2025?

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have At Par impact on the green data center market.

Frequently Asked Questions-

Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

The IT infrastructure segment is expected to be the leading segment based on end-user in the global market during the forecast period.

What are the major trends in the market?

Growing construction of containerized and modular facilities is one of the major trends in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Growing at a CAGR of 19.48%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 76.59 billion .

Who are the top players in the market?

Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Vertiv Holdings Co. among others. are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

Increase in electricity consumption and cost is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the cost of building green data center restraints the market growth.

How big is the Europe market?

The Europe region will contribute 39% of market growth.

The Green Data Center Market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Vertiv Holdings Co. are some of the major market participants. The increase in electricity consumption and cost will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this green data center market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Green Data Center Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Green Data Center Market is segmented as below:

End-user

IT Infrastructure



Power Solutions



General Construction



Cooling Solutions



Monitoring and Management

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Green Data Center Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The green data center market report covers the following areas:

Green Data Center Market Size

Green Data Center Market Trends

Green Data Center Market Analysis

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Green Data Center Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist green data center market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the green data center market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the green data center market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of green data center market vendors

