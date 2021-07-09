GREE To Present At CleanEquity Monaco

LONDON, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GREE Energy will present at CleanEquity® Monaco 2021 on 22 nd & 23 rd July at the Fairmont Monte Carlo.

LONDON, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GREE Energy will present at CleanEquity® Monaco 2021 on 22 nd & 23 rd July at the Fairmont Monte Carlo.

CleanEquity ® is an annual invitation-only event hosted by Innovator Capital, the London based specialist investment bank. The 30 best-in-class sustainable technologies must meet high standards set by the selection committee. The conference provides an intimate and collegiate setting for inventors and entrepreneurs to share their stories with delegates - key decision makers looking to assist them with reaching their commercial and strategic goals.

Other partners and sponsors include Prince Albert II of Monaco's Foundation, Cision, Covington & Burling, Cranfield University, MIT Solve, the Monaco Economic Board and Taronis Fuels.

GREE Energy has been identified by an expert panel as one of the world's most innovative sustainable technology companies and has been selected to present to selected sovereign, corporate, family and professional investors & acquires, policy makers, end users and international trade media.

GREE fights climate change by scaling profitable biogas solutions that transform agro-food industry waste into valuable resources for people and the planet. In developing countries, inadequate treatment of wastewater from food production is responsible for massive greenhouse gas emissions and water pollution. GREE addresses these problems by bringing established biogas-to-energy technology to South East Asian markets. These solutions treat industrial wastewater and capture greenhouse gases, while at the same time, transform these environmental liabilities into assets: clean energy for rural communities, clean water, renewable heat, and organic fertilisers.

Nicolas Stirer, CEO of GREE Energy stated that "being selected to present at CleanEquity is testament to the strength of our climate impact model. We are grateful for the opportunity to forge partnerships with leading investors and decision makers who are catalysing change across the globe and hope to join hands to deliver proven biogas solutions to the Global South and fight climate change at scale."

For further information please reach out to: contact@gree-energy.com

ABOUT INNOVATOR CAPITAL LIMITEDInnovator Capital (ICL), established in 2003, is a London based specialist investment bank focusing on health and sustainable technology companies; advising on corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, IP, business & corporate development. ICL's mission is to assist IP rich private & public companies with finding the right investors, acquirers, customers, licensees and commercial partners.

ABOUT GREE ENERGYGREE Energy was founded in 2013 with the aim to combat climate change and improve access to clean energy in rural areas. GREE Energy develops, finances, builds and operates biogas-to-energy projects in Indonesia. www.gree-energy.com . For further information please reach out to: contact@gree-energy.com

Event website: https://www.cleanequitymonaco.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gree-to-present-at-cleanequity-monaco-301328245.html

SOURCE Innovator Capital