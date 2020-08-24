GreaterGood.com Delivers Over 750,000 Protective Masks To Frontline Workers During COVID-19 Pandemic, On Track To 'Mask A Million'

SEATTLE, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GreaterGood.com announced today that it has delivered over 700,000 protective masks to frontline workers, including those directly fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and those providing critical support services. The 20-year-old organization is on track to reach one million mask donations this fall 2020 with its Mask a Million Challenge, supporting medical, nursing home, home health and shelter workers; as well as community service workers, educators and students in need. The mask donation program allows people to contribute to this goal in a variety of ways: Site visitors can participate free of charge by clicking a button on one of 10 'Click-to-Give' websites, shoppers can add an extra donation for no charge when purchasing from the " Buy One, Give a Mask" collection and other store actions, and by donating directly.

"Early on in this crisis we collaborated with our longtime suppliers to meet the immediate needs of medical professionals fighting COVID-19 and other frontline workers by supplying them with free personal protective equipment. As a company we have always been committed to protecting the health of people, pets and the planet. This pandemic has only strengthened our resolve to provide help when and where it's needed most, and our incredible customers, donors and readers have shown that they want to help our frontline heroes," said Tim Kunin, CEO and Co-Founder of GreaterGood.

"We continue to support our flagship programs helping people, pets, and the planet. As part of that effort, we need to keep volunteers and program teams safe, and during this unprecedented challenge, our top priority is to support the people and communities impacted by COVID-19 and those fighting on the front lines," said Ashley Andersen Zantop, COO of GreaterGood. "We feel it's critical to provide support to those who need it most and to those who work every day to protect others. Sourcing protective masks and donating them to health care professionals and other frontline relief workers through the Mask a Million challenge makes it easy for everyone to help."

750,000+ Masks Donated & Counting

Since launching the mask donation program in late March, GreaterGood has donated over 750,000 N95, KN95 and 3-ply disposable and medical-grade masks. Masks have been delivered directly to hospitals, nursing homes, food delivery centers, shelters and organizations across 44 states and Puerto Rico, in over 160 locations.

"We are so inspired by our community members who are rallying to help us fight COVID-19. Donations of personal protective equipment are especially meaningful for our frontline employees, who strive every day to create a safer, healthier Michigan." - Marschall S. Runge, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president for medical affairs for the University of Michigan; dean of the U-M Medical School; and CEO of Michigan Medicine

About GreaterGood

GreaterGood.com is a suite of charitable websites that launched in 1999 with The Hunger Site. It has since grown significantly to become a powerful fund-raising vehicle for worthy causes in the U.S. and around the world. GreaterGood® empowers people everywhere to affect positive change by making ordinary online actions extraordinary. Since 1999 GreaterGood has proudly invested over $50 million in developing inclusive economic opportunities around the world and funded more than $60 million in charitable donations to causes that help people, pets, and the planet.

