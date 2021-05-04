Greater Than One Group Appoints New Chief People Officer

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Than One (GTO) Group, a privately held, full-service global marketing and communications agency network, announced that Carol Fraser has been appointed Chief People Officer to lead People & Development as...

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Than One (GTO) Group, a privately held, full-service global marketing and communications agency network, announced that Carol Fraser has been appointed Chief People Officer to lead People & Development as the agency continues to prepare for its next phase of growth. Her role at the agency will be to support the internal growth of the staff while providing input into the company's long-term strategic plan.

Ms. Fraser joins from Northwell Health where she was a Vice President and brings to GTO Group more than 20 years' executive leadership experience in the field of Human Resources.

"The agency's focus on people and development was a driving reason for coming onboard," said Fraser. "By investing in their people, an organization can generate efficient processes and outstanding client service offerings that are scalable and sustainable, creating a powerful, engaging workplace. My role will be to support the company's strategic growth plan while advocating for all employees."

"Carol is very passionate about wanting to encourage and nurture the growth of our people -those just starting out in their careers as well as those at the leadership level," said Elizabeth Apelles, Chief Executive Officer of GTO Group. "Her background in HR as well as working with healthcare organizations is a terrific fit for our organization as is her vision for creating career paths and personal growth opportunities for our employees."

Ms. Fraser holds her Master's in Management and Leadership and has received numerous certifications, including Emotional Intelligence Certified Trainer, Senior Certified Professional in Human Resources, and Certified Compensation Professional. She is currently matriculating for her iPEC Executive Coaching certification.

"My goal is to build a better people strategy to secure top talent and support individual development and company growth," said Fraser. "GTO Group has the opportunity to implement a streamlined process through better technology, which will reduce the administrative workloads and afford us the capability to invest in leadership development and a variety of employee learning opportunities. It offers a unique occasion to leverage its branding based on both vision and values to create a culture of collaboration, accountability, and empowerment through education. Like our brand states: Better. Believe It."

ABOUT GREATER THAN ONE GROUP

Founded in 2000 and included in the "Top 100 Agencies 2020" by Medical Marketing & Media, GTO Group is a privately held full-service global agency network. With offices in New York, San Francisco, Madrid, Barcelona, and London, the GTO Group provides full-service marketing and communications, media and enterprise business solutions to leading health and wellness clients around the world. For additional information, contact us at pressinquiries@greaterthanone.com or visit us at www.thegtogroup.com.

