Greater San Diego Association Of REALTORS® And San Diego MLS Launch "Just Knock" Home Listing Search Engine In Partnership With The San Diego Union-Tribune

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Home buyers in the San Diego County region have a new and powerful resource to search for and find their dream home.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Home buyers in the San Diego County region have a new and powerful resource to search for and find their dream home.

The Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® (SDAR) and the San Diego Multiple Listing Service (SDMLS) have partnered with The San Diego Union-Tribune to provide added exposure for local home listings through a search engine called Just Knock. The engine powers Hot Property, the real estate listing section of San Diego's largest digital and print news organization.

Through Hot Property and Just Knock, San Diegans will have access to more than 40,000 listings on an annual basis, increasing the exposure of for-sale, for-rent, and featured listings while providing a valuable resource for potential home buyers to search, save, and research homes throughout San Diego County.

Visit www.justknock.com or www.sandiegouniontribune.com/hotproperty to access Just Knock for free.

This partnership will provide a world-class search engine for homeowners, buyers and real estate professionals throughout San Diego County.

"San Diego MLS is the only locally based real estate Multiple Listing Service, and our REALTOR® members have 80% of the listings in the San Diego real estate market," said Michael Mercurio, CEO of SDAR and the San Diego MLS. " Just Knock will provide buyers, sellers, and renters with a real-time, streamlined system to find their next home, as well as expand our REALTOR® members' ability to better serve their clients. We continue to provide innovative solutions to make finding a home easier and improving the overall real estate industry for buyers, sellers and real estate professionals throughout San Diego County and beyond."

"We are excited to partner with the largest real estate association in San Diego to bring value to our readers," said Jeff Light, editor and publisher of the Union-Tribune. "No company has deeper roots in our community than the U-T. The platform we have built together through this partnership makes searching for a home easier than ever in the place that makes most sense - on the top local news site in San Diego."

For more information, contact SDAR at (858) 715-8000 or visit www.sdar.com.

The Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® is the largest trade association in San Diego County and one of the largest local REALTOR® associations in California. We help our members, who adhere to a code of ethics and professional standards, sell more homes. We also help people realize the dream of home ownership, and we are dedicated to protecting private property rights. You can follow SDAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greater-san-diego-association-of-realtors-and-san-diego-mls-launch-just-knock-home-listing-search-engine-in-partnership-with-the-san-diego-union-tribune-301393195.html

SOURCE Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS®