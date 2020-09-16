Greater Elgin Family Care Center Implements I2i Population Health In Record Time

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Elgin Family Care Center of Illinois selected i2i as a comprehensive population health management (PHM) data platform they can trust, after evaluating several other solutions.

i2i's flagship product, i2iTracks, is designed to provide a 360-degree patient view with actionable insights for daily PHM workflows. The joint teams completed the implementation in 55 days with a go-live launch in late February. Additionally, Greater Elgin Family Care Center (GEFCC) is now in-process of implementing i2i's latest platform, PRiZiM TM, an enterprise-wide solution that provides unlimited quality management scorecards with user-defined benchmarks and extensive visualization tools. GEFCC's Quality Team has been deeply involved since day one with their dedicated i2i Client Success Executive and i2i Population Health Consultant to ensure the highest level of success and data integrity with their new PHM platform.

Robert Tanner, President/Chief Executive Officer from Greater Elgin Family Care Center speaks on the implementation process and end result with new PHM partner, i2i - "During implementation, it was important to us that we had the highest level of data integrity in a comprehensive data warehouse, and the tools needed for clinicians to improve performance. i2i's data validation team spent time with us to ensure we met our goals. Their knowledge, support, and dedication earned our trust and confidence with the validity of our data, not to mention a full EHR integration completed in less than 60 days to get us up and running quickly."

Following implementation, GEFCC worked closely with the i2i Data Solutions Team to build reports specific to the National Family Planning initiative. The Greater Elgin Family Care Center team will continue to have access to the Tracks iPHA reporting tool, which allows for flexible and customizable reporting for health centers and provider practices without the need for vendor development hours - providing autonomy, efficiency and flexibility for reporting needs at the clinic level.

The National Family Planning Program "Administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Population Affairs (OPA), is the only federal program dedicated solely to supporting the delivery of family planning and related preventive health care." 1 The program is implemented through competitively awarded grants and Greater Elgin Family Care Center is a proud delegate agency.

Greater Elgin Family Care Center's mission is to provide quality, affordable health care for all, including those without the ability to pay. They believe that everyone deserves access to high quality, affordable, health care that is delivered with respect by compassionate and qualified professionals. Their commitment to provide the highest quality of care for the improved health of patients led them to pursue certification as a Primary Care Medical Home, allowing their patients to benefit from having access to an interdisciplinary team of medical, dental, and behavioral health providers. It is these valuable steps GEFCC continues to take, with now the addition of enhanced data analytics through i2i, that eliminate barriers to care for their patients and enhance the patient-centered service they provide.

About Greater Elgin Family Care CenterBefore becoming Greater Elgin Family Care Center (GEFCC), they were known as the Free Clinic, providing primary care services to Elgin's low-income families, and operated out of several different locations, including the basement of a local church and community crisis center. As of 2002, GEFCC is a classified Federally Quality Health Center, providing quality health care to all, including those who don't have the ability to pay, and minimizing the burden on the local hospitals. While originally created to serve the Elgin community, over the years they have successfully expanded to serve over 52 municipalities in Illinois. In 2019, GEFCC provided comprehensive, patient-centered medical, dental and behavioral health care to 53,538 patients through 175,550 visits across 9 permanent Health Centers. The organization has received multiple National awards, including National Quality Leader and Health Center Quality Leader, over multiple consecutive years.

About i2i Population Healthi2i is the nation's largest population health technology company serving the underserved, safety net market. With 20 years of experience spanning 37 states and 30 million lives, i2i has consistently ranked as a category leader of KLAS' annual software review. The i2i platform powers an advanced data integration and aggregation engine that publishes normalized clinical and administrative data through a unique quality management and care coordination application. Driving improved outcomes in quality program performance is a core competency of i2i. The results are demonstrative through an expansive base of clients in the Federally Qualified Health Center, Community Hospital, Managed Care Health Plan, and Government market segments.

Read more on Title X National Family Planning Program: https://www.hhs.gov/opa/sites/default/files/title-x-fpar-2018-national-summary.pdf

