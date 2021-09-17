Great Western Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - GWB

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) - Get Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Report to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is fair to Great Western shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, Great Western shareholders will receive 0.8425 shares of First Interstate Class A common stock for each Great Western share they own. Following completion of the transaction, Great Western shareholders will collectively own 43% of the combined company.

Halper Sadeh encourages Great Western shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Great Western and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Great Western shareholders; (2) determine whether First Interstate is underpaying for Great Western; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Great Western shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Great Western shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

