Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Announces Release Of 2020 Annual Report

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. ( NYSE:GWB), the parent company of Great Western Bank ( www.greatwesternbank.com), announced today that its 2020 Annual Report is available on its website at https://ir.greatwesternbank.com/sec-filings/annual-reports/default.aspx. Our 2020 Annual Report includes our Form 10-K for Fiscal Year 2020 filed with the Security and Exchange Commission on November 23, 2020.

Our Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, commencing at 9:00 a.m. (Central Time). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting is being conducted as a virtual-only meeting accessible to shareholders at www.meetingcenter.io/225325833.

About Great Western Bancorp, Inc.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Great Western Bank, a full-service regional bank focused on relationship-based business and agribusiness banking. Great Western Bank offers small and mid-sized businesses a focused suite of financial products and a range of deposit and loan products to retail customers through several channels, including the branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The bank services its customers through more than 170 branches in nine states: Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. To learn more about Great Western Bank visit www.greatwesternbank.com.

