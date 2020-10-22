Great-West Lifeco To Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

TSX:GWO WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco will release its third quarter 2020 financial results after markets close on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco will release its third quarter 2020 financial results after markets close on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

The results will be discussed in a conference call and audio webcast hosted by company management at 3:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The live webcast and presentation materials will be available at greatwestlifeco.com/news-events/events.

To listen via telephone dial 416-915-3239 ( Toronto) or 1-800-319-4610 ( North America toll-free).

A replay of the conference call will be available from November 5 to December 5, 2020 by calling 1-855-669-9658 or 604-674-8052 ( Vancouver) using the access code 5512. The archive will also be available on Great-West Lifeco's website following the event.

About Great-West Lifeco Inc.Great-West Lifeco is an international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower Retirement, Putnam Investments, and Irish Life. At the end of 2019, our companies had approximately 24,000 employees, 197,000 advisor relationships, and thousands of distribution partners - all serving our more than 31 million customer relationships across these regions. Great-West Lifeco and its companies have approximately $1.7 trillion in consolidated assets under administration as at June 30, 2020 and are members of the Power Corporation group of companies. Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol GWO. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.

