Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) - Get Report, an AI vision silicon company, today announced that automotive innovator Great Wall Motors (GWM) has launched a camera based in-cabin sensing system based on the Ambarella CV25AQ CVflow® AI vision processor. The system is integral to the new WEY Mocha flagship SUV, which was launched this week during Auto Shanghai 2021 as the first model from GWM's "Coffee Intelligence" driving platform.

Great Wall Motors this week at Auto Shanghai 2021 launched a multi-channel AI vision system based on the Ambarella CV25 CVflow® AI vision processor. (Photo: Business Wire)

GWM is a leader in the field of automotive intelligence. Launched in 2020, its "Coffee Intelligence" driving platform is an AI system that advances the future of automotive technology via Intelligent Cockpit Systems, Intelligent Drive, and Intelligent Automotive Electronic and Electrical Architecture Technology.

"Ambarella and GWM have a strong history of successful collaboration, with several generations of vision systems already in production for a variety of car models," said Fermi Wang, CEO of Ambarella. "Our companies worked together even more closely to develop this new Ambarella CVflow-based multi-channel AI vision system."

The CV25AQ-based system can support a variety of simultaneous, multi-camera channel combinations for recording and/or in-cabin sensing, with the entire system meeting Euro NCAP 2025 standards. Additionally, it performs reliable visual processing under complex lighting conditions and plays a key role in GWM's Intelligent Drive process.

Key features of Ambarella's CV25AQ CVflow AI vision processor include:

Advanced AI vision chip architecture with low power consumption and high performance

Unique CVflow AI engine efficiently accelerates various neural network algorithms

High-performance, high-quality image signal processing (ISP)

Supports the recording of multiple high-quality video feeds

Automotive Ethernet AVB protocol support and TC8 certification

Chip-level security mechanisms and support for secure system implementations to ensure network security

Automotive qualified (AEC-Q100 Grade 2)

About Ambarella

Ambarella's products are used in a wide variety of human and computer vision applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and robotic applications. Ambarella's low-power System- on-Chips (SoCs) offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image processing, and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent cameras to extract valuable data from high-resolution video streams. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com.

All brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Ambarella reserves the right to alter product and service offerings, specifications and pricing at any time without notice. ©2021 Ambarella. All rights reserved.

